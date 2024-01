WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is delaying its decision on 17 natural gas export terminals, including once called CP2 that would be the nation's largest, the New York Times reported on Wednesday citing three unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

