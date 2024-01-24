White House pauses decision on 17 LNG export terminals, NYT reports

Adds background in paragraphs 2-6

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is delaying a decision on 17 liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals, including one called CP2 that would be the nation's largest but which is opposed by environmentalists, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass 2 (CP2) facilityin Louisiana is twice the size of its present CP plant, with an export capacity of 20 million metric tonnes per year.

