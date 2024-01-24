News & Insights

US Markets

White House pauses decision on 17 LNG export terminals, NYT reports

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 24, 2024 — 01:48 pm EST

Written by Susan Heavey and Timothy Gardner for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 2-6

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is delaying a decision on 17 liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals, including one called CP2 that would be the nation's largest but which is opposed by environmentalists, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass 2 (CP2) facilityin Louisiana is twice the size of its present CP plant, with an export capacity of 20 million metric tonnes per year.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Paul Simao)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.