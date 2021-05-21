US Markets
White House partners Tinder parent in hopes users swipe right on vaccinations

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO

Match Group Inc said on Friday it had teamed up with the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccinations across its popular online dating apps such as Tinder, OkCupid and Hinge.

Promotional campaigns on the apps will launch in the coming weeks and will run until the July 4 Independence Day holiday.

President Joe Biden has set a goal to vaccinate 70% of U.S. adults with at least one COVID-19 shot by that date.

To meet the target as demand slows for vaccines in the country, the White House announced partnerships with ride-hailing services Uber UBER.N and Lyft LYFT.O earlier this month.

As of Thursday, the United States has administered about 279.4 million doses, with 48.2% of its people receiving at least one shot, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Match said its campaigns will include information about where to find vaccine sites, as well as other new app features including profile badges to indicate users' vaccination status.

