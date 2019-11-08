US Markets

White House optimistic on prospects for China trade deal, official tells CNBC

Contributor
Timothy Ahmann Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

The White House is "very optimistic" about the prospects of reaching a so-called Phase One trade deal with China before the end of the year, a senior administration official said on Friday.

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The White House is "very optimistic" about the prospects of reaching a so-called Phase One trade deal with China before the end of the year, a senior administration official said on Friday.

"We're very optimistic that round one will be completed and hopefully signed before the end of this year," Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, told CNBC.

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((tim.ahmann@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898-8370; Reuters Messaging: tim.ahmann.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular