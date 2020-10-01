White House open to coronavirus aid bill for airlines -Press Secretary

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Thursday that President Donald Trump's administration is still open to standalone legislation to help U.S. airlines weather their financial crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, as the companies announced thousands of layoffs.

"We are willing to look at a plan - legislation - that is just clean legislation to protect those airline workers," McEnany said at a White House briefing.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Daphne Psaledakis)

