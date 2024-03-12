News & Insights

White House officials met UnitedHealth CEO over hack -HHS spokesman

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

March 12, 2024 — 11:43 am EDT

Written by Ahmed Aboulenein for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - White House officials met UnitedHealth Group's UNH.N CEO Andrew Witty on Tuesday over the hack at its tech unit, a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) spokesman told Reuters.

News of the meeting was first reported by the Washington Post.

"Yes, there was a meeting. First time we've brought providers and payers together in one meeting. We've had daily, individual meetings with all the players since the hack," the HHS spokesman said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((ahmed.aboulenein@tr.com; +1 202-519-3051;))

