White House officials met UnitedHealth CEO over hack -HHS spokesman

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - White House officials met UnitedHealth Group's UNH.N CEO Andrew Witty on Tuesday over the hack at its tech unit, a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) spokesman told Reuters.

News of the meeting was first reported by the Washington Post.

"Yes, there was a meeting. First time we've brought providers and payers together in one meeting. We've had daily, individual meetings with all the players since the hack," the HHS spokesman said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((ahmed.aboulenein@tr.com; +1 202-519-3051;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.