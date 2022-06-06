White House official confirms Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua excluded from Americas summit

June 6 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has made a final decision to exclude the governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the Summit of the Americas, a White House official confirmed to Reuters on Monday on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

