US Markets

White House official: Russia using energy as weapon in Nord Stream 1 halt

Contributor
Steve Holland Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Angus Mordant

A White House official on Monday accused Russia of using energy as a weapon after it stopped pumping gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and said U.S. sanctions on Moscow do not prevent the major supply route to Europe from operating.

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A White House official on Monday accused Russia of using energy as a weapon after it stopped pumping gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and said U.S. sanctions on Moscow do not prevent the major supply route to Europe from operating.

"Russia is using energy as a weapon and it is choosing to shut down the pipeline," the official said. Russia blamed sanctions by "the collective West" for causing the gas supply problems.

"The U.S. and Europe have been collaborating to ensure sufficient supplies are available. As a result of these efforts, European gas storage will be full by the critical winter heating season. We have more work to do."

(Reporting by Steve Holland in Washington)

((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular