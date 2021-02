White House not mandating COVID-19 testing before domestic flights

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it was not planning to require passengers to get negative COVID-19 test results before U.S. domestic airline flights after the potential of new rules raised serious concerns among U.S. airlines, unions and some lawmakers.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a media briefing "reports that there is an intention to put in place new requirements, such as testing, are not accurate."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Jan. 26 it was "actively looking" at the potential of requiring tests.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

