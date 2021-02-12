Commodities
AAL

White House meets with airline CEOs on COVID-19 travel issues

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

The chief executives of major U.S. airlines including American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines met virtually with the White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator on Friday amid airline concerns that new restrictions could be imposed on domestic air travel.

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The chief executives of major U.S. airlines including American Airlines AAL.O, Southwest Airlines LUV.N and United Airlines UAL.O met virtually with the White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator on Friday amid airline concerns that new restrictions could be imposed on domestic air travel.

"We had a very positive, constructive conversation focused on our shared commitment to science-based policies as we work together to end the pandemic, restore air travel and lead our nation toward recovery," said Airlines for America chief executive Nick Calio in a statement.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL LUV UAL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular