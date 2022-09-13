US Markets
White House making preparations for potential rail disruption

The Biden administration is making preparations for a potential freight rail disruption that could begin as early as Friday and is working with transit modes on contingency plans, a White House official said Tuesday.

The White House is also assessing emergency authorities available to keep goods moving and looking closely at how to ensure the continued distribution of vital hazardous materials that depend on rail transport, such as chlorine for water treatment plants.

"All tools are on the table and will be deployed as appropriate," the White House official said.

