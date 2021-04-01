White House knew of J&J vaccine contamination problems last week

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - The White House knew last week about the contamination of about 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N vaccine, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

Psaki told a daily briefing there was no disruption in the U.S. supply of the J&J vaccine.

