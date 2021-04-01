US Markets
JNJ

White House knew of J&J vaccine contamination problems last week

Contributors
Nandita Bose Reuters
Steve Holland Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The White House knew last week about the contamination of about 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - The White House knew last week about the contamination of about 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N vaccine, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

Psaki told a daily briefing there was no disruption in the U.S. supply of the J&J vaccine.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese)

((Steve.a.holland@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/steveholland1; 202 898 8300; Reuters Messaging: steve.holland.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular