The White House Issues a Major Warning: Why Investors in These 2 S&P 500 Stocks Shouldn't Worry.

Key Points

Congress is being urged to implement a proposed one-year cap of 10% on credit card balances.

If passed into law, this would limit access to credit cards to the only least risky borrowers.

Two powerful payments networks continue to thrive.

10 stocks we like better than Visa ›

President Donald Trump continues to try to shake things up as the second year of his current term gets underway. In January, he proposed a one-year cap on credit card interest of 10%. This is part of his push for better affordability for Americans.

The administration is clearly issuing a warning to certain businesses within the financial services sector. Investors in these two S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) stocks shouldn't worry, though.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Credit card interest is an easy target

Given that credit card interest rates on balances outstanding can often fall between 25% and 30%, and that Americans hold more than $1.2 trillion of this type of debt, it's an easy market for politicians to target. A proposed cap, unsurprisingly, would deal a blow to credit card issuers like JPMorgan Chase or Capital One, among many others, that generate significant revenue from consumers who carry revolving balances.

If passed, this proposal would likely force a reduction in credit to only the most creditworthy borrowers. And it would probably impact the points, perks, and rewards that are so popular.

This initiative would need to clear major legislative hurdles. And it's unlikely to garner enough bipartisan support. What's more, the banking industry has powerful lobbyists who aim to protect the interests of financial services companies. This also wasn't the first time a proposed cap was brought forward.

No concerns for these two dominant businesses

Unlike credit card issuers, Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) do not approve borrowers and lend money. Consequently, there is no credit risk in their business models. A cap on interest rates would likely mean much lower spending with credit cards due to there being fewer customers that banks would approve. However, the chances of this proposal becoming law are slim to none.

These two companies earn fees anytime their billions of cards are swiped at checkout. And these cards are accepted at more than 150 million merchant locations. Therefore, there is a powerful network effect at play.

As the number of active cards increases, these payment platforms become more valuable to merchants. And with more places to shop, the utility for cardholders grows.

This setup protects the competitive positions they have and the incredible profits they are able to generate. During the three-month period ended Dec. 31, Visa and Mastercard reported unbelievable net profit margins of 54% and 47%, respectively.

Regulatory issues might always pop up. But these two businesses have proven that they can keep thriving.

Should you buy stock in Visa right now?

Before you buy stock in Visa, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Visa wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 10, 2026.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.