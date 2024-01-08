News & Insights

Companies
PLTR

White House huddles with industry on tech innovation for Ukraine

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

January 08, 2024 — 03:52 pm EST

Written by Mike Stone for Reuters ->

By Mike Stone

WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - White House officials met on Monday with about a dozen leaders from venture capital firms and the technology and defense industries in an effort to reinforce the Biden administration's interest in supporting Ukraine's access to cutting-edge U.S. equipment, senior administration officials said.

"The conversation focused on a number of systems, including, unmanned aerial systems, how to counter incoming unmanned aerial systems, and then also addressing the demining challenge," one of the officials told a group of reporters during a telephone call following the five-hour meeting.

Jake Sullivan, head of the White House National Security Council, convened the meeting to push for a "renewed emphasis on helping Ukraine overcome these key technological challenges that they have identified as inhibiting their progress and momentum on the battlefield," a second administration official said.

Key members of the National Security Council met with industry executives from Fortem Aerospace, defense technology companies like Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR.N, and Anduril Industries Inc, as well as drone maker Skydio among others who were brought to the White House.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((mike.stone1@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/MichaelStone;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.