White House Fast-Tracks Its Latest Student Loan Forgiveness Plan—Here’s How To Qualify

Student loan borrowers enrolled in the Biden Administration’s new repayment plan can now get on a faster path to student loan forgiveness.

The program called SAVE—which stands for Saving on a Valuable Education and was originally scheduled to offer forgiveness starting in July 2024—will begin canceling debts in February, the Education Department has announced. An outreach and email program will encourage borrowers to sign up and take advantage of the accelerated relief.

The SAVE plan was launched last summer after the Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden’s $400 billion plan to rub out student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. As of early January, 6.9 million people were enrolled in SAVE, which allows borrowers to make smaller payments and receive forgiveness more quickly than with other repayment plans.

Who Qualifies for Faster Forgiveness?

The SAVE plan reduces the monthly federal student loan payment bill from 10% of a borrower’s discretionary income to 5%. Discretionary income is what’s left after taxes and necessary expenses, like rent and food.

And while other repayment programs have offered forgiveness to borrowers after 20 to 25 years of monthly payments, SAVE shortens the requirement to a minimum of 10 years of repayment.

The Education Department says some borrowers who’ve been making payments will have their debts wiped clean immediately, starting next month. Borrowers must have taken out no more than $12,000 in student loans to qualify. For every $1,000 borrowed above the $12,000 limit, borrowers can receive forgiveness after an extra year of repayment. So, if you took out $14,000 in loans, for example, you’d see forgiveness in two years.

“Giving borrowers with smaller loans a faster path to being debt free will help many borrowers avoid financial distress and have peace of mind,” said Education Undersecretary James Kvaal, in a statement.

How To Sign Up for SAVE

The Education Department urges borrowers not yet enrolled in the SAVE program to register and get on track toward speeded-up forgiveness.

If you were previously enrolled in a student loan repayment plan called REPAYE (Revised Pay as You Earn), you’re automatically enrolled in SAVE. Your monthly payments will be adjusted to the SAVE minimum before your next payment date.

New applicants can sign up on the Education Department website. You’ll need to provide your federal student ID number and other financial information. Borrowers with the following loan types qualify:

Direct subsidized loans

Direct unsubsidized loans

Direct PLUS loans taken out by graduate or professional students

Although SAVE accepts only holders of federal direct student loans, you can consolidate some other federal loan types and qualify. Borrowers in default status can use the Fresh Start Initiative to get their loans back in good standing before applying for the SAVE program.

