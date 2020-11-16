US Markets

White House expects Fed nominee Shelton to be confirmed

Contributor
Andrea Shalal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

The White House on Monday said it expected Judy Shelton, U.S. President Trump’s nominee for the Federal Reserve, to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate despite the reported opposition of a third senator, Republican Lamar Alexander.

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The White House on Monday said it expected Judy Shelton, U.S. President Trump’s nominee for the Federal Reserve, to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate despite the reported opposition of a third senator, Republican Lamar Alexander.

"Judy Shelton, President Trump’s exceptionally qualified nominee to the Federal Reserve, has the full backing of the White House and we expect she will be confirmed," said White House spokesman Judd Deere, when asked about Alexander's opposition.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chris Reese)

((andrea.shalal@tr.com; +1 202-815-7432;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular