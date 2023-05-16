White House energy adviser says summer oil prices not seen hitting SPR efforts

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - The Biden administration does not expect a big surge in summer oil prices this summer that would impact its strategic petroleum reserve efforts, White House energy adviser Amos Hochstein said on Tuesday, one a day after the U.S. Energy Department announced plans to buy 3 million barrels of crude oil to refill the SPR.

"This is the beginning. Later this year we'll continue to buy more and significantly more than that into next year," Hochstein told CNBC in an interview.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

