White House confirms death of second American in Sudan

April 26, 2023 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by Steve Holland and Susan Heavey for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that a second American had died in Sudan on Tuesday amid violence between warring parties.

John Kirby, White House national security spokesperson, told reporters the violence had gone significantly down there and that the United States was actively facilitating the departure of a small number of Americans seeking to leave Sudan.

