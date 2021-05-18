US Markets

White House climate adviser says existing nuclear essential to reach emissions goals

Timothy Gardner Reuters
White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy said on Tuesday that existing nuclear power plants are going to be "absolutely essential" in the Biden administration's effort to hit goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The White House signaled privately to lawmakers and stakeholders recently that it supports taxpayer subsidies to keep aging nuclear facilities from closing as shutdowns make it harder to meet U.S. climate goals.

