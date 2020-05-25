Commodities

White House brings forward Brazil travel restrictions by two days

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

The White House on Monday issued a statement amending the timing of the start of new restrictions on travel from Brazil to the United States to 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 26.

The White House announced on Sunday that it was restricting travel from Brazil to the United States, two days after the South American nation became the world's No. 2 hotspot for coronavirus cases. In its original announcement, it said the restrictions would come into force on May 28. L1N2D605Z

