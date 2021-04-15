US Markets
SWI

White House blames Russian spy agency SVR for SolarWinds hack: statement

Contributor
Christopher Bing Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Flores

The White House said in a statement on Thursday that Russia's foreign intelligence service, known as the SVR, was responsible for the SolarWinds hack, which led to the compromise nine federal agencies and hundreds of private sector companies.

By Christopher Bing

April 15 (Reuters) - The White House said in a statement on Thursday that Russia's foreign intelligence service, known as the SVR, was responsible for the SWI.N SolarWinds hack, which led to the compromise nine federal agencies and hundreds of private sector companies.

Senior U.S. government officials had already said the Russian government was responsible for the sprawling cyber attack, but Thursday's announcement offers the first formal statement pinning the operation on a specific agency.

The White House statement was paired with a series of sanctions against five Russian cybersecurity firms, which the Treasury Department said had been involved in supporting Russian cyber operations.

(Reporting by Christopher Bing Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Christopher.Bing@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202-510-0174;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SWI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular