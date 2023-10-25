White House asking Congress for $6 bln to extend internet subsidy program -official

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The White House is asking Congress for another $6 billion for a government broadband internet subsidy program used by 21 million American households that is set to run out of money early next year, an official told Reuters Wednesday.

Congress previously allocated $17 billion to help lower-income families and people impacted by COVID-19 to gain internet access through a $30 per month voucher to use toward paying for internet service.

The White House says the program, overseen by the Federal Communications Commission and known as the Affordable Connectivity Program, helps current users save over $500 million per month on their internet bills. The $6 billion in additional government funding would extend the program through December 2024, the official said.

"Congress should act swiftly to fund the Affordable Connectivity Program and prevent more than 21 million households from losing access to affordable, high-speed internet," said White House National Economic Council director Lael Brainard in a statement to Reuters.

Internet service providers say there are about 27 million additional U.S. households that are eligible but are not yet enrolled.

Verizon VZ.N, Comcast CMCSA.O and AT&T T.N have all called for Congress to extend the program that could run out of money by March.

Verizon said earlier this year Congress should develop a plan to keep the "program funded while also developing long-term reforms to current broadband subsidy programs to ensure they operate efficiently, avoid duplication, and target funding to those who need it most."

AT&T has told users that funding "is in jeopardy and we need your help," and asked them to reach out to lawmakers.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.