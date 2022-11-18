US Markets

White House announces $13 bln in funding to modernize power grids

Credit: REUTERS/Gary Cameron

November 18, 2022 — 05:41 am EST

Written by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan for Reuters ->

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The White House announced through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) on Friday $13 billion in new financing for the expansion and modernization of the country's electric grid.

President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides $10.5 billion to improve power systems against growing threats like extreme weather and climate change, the DOE said, and a further $2.5 billion to help build new transmission lines.

