White House Aims to Limit Access to Short-Term Health Plans: The Kiplinger Letter

The Biden administration wants to curtail access to short-term health plans. A draft rule would limit the duration of such plans to four months and would prevent consumers from buying another short-term health insurance plan from the same carrier in the same calendar year. However, they could still purchase different short-term plans consecutively for up to 36 months.

This rule would essentially involve restoring several Obama-era regulations that were rolled back by the Trump administration. Under Trump, consumers were able to retain short-term plans for a year and renew them for up to three years.

Short-term plans are often cheaper than Obamacare-compliant ones and serve as a stopgap option for people who are between jobs or self-employed. But they also come with several drawbacks, such as excluding folks with preexisting conditions and denying claims after expensive medical treatment.

Nearly 265,000 people were enrolled in short-term health plans in 2022, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, a 36.5% increase from the year before. Meanwhile, short-term premium revenue jumped 57.3%. Health insurers are known for aggressively marketing these plans to consumers.

