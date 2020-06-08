US Markets

White House adviser sees '100%' chance of another coronavirus aid deal

Susan Heavey Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's economic adviser on Monday said he was near certain that the administration and Congress would finalize another round of coronavirus aid next month, although it was too soon to say how much money the White House would support.

"The odds of there being a Phase 4 deal are close to 100%," White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told CNBC in an interview, adding that the specifics of any deal would depend on how economic data looked between now and July.

