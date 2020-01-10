White House adviser says U.S.-China trade deal on track for Jan 15

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal is on track to be signed Jan. 15, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox Business Network on Friday.

"It's all on schedule," he said.

The translation of the agreement "has worked out beautifully. It is virtually complete," Kudlow added in an interview, adding that he had spoken to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Thursday.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

