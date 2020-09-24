White House adviser says TikTok deal under heavy scrutiny
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - WalMart and Oracle's bid to buy the popular short video app TikTok is under heavy scrutiny, U.S. President Donald Trump's economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday, adding that it was unclear how the Chinese government would weigh in on the deal.
ByteDance has said it has made a preliminary deal with the two companies over its TikTok platform and that it needs approval from both the United States and China, but the exact terms of the agreement reached with the White House remain unclear and have not been finalized.
