US Markets

White House adviser expects U.S. unemployment rate for April to be "north of 16%"

Contributor
Lisa Lambert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett on Tuesday said he expects the U.S. unemployment rate was above 16% in April, as the coronavirus pandemic began to devastate the country's economy.

Adds expectations, background

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett on Tuesday said he expects the U.S. unemployment rate was above 16% in April, as the coronavirus pandemic began to devastate the country's economy.

"My guess right now is it's going to be north of 16%, maybe as high as 20%," Hassett said in an interview with CNN about the unemployment rate the federal government will report on Friday. "So we are looking at probably the worst unemployment rate since the Great Depression. It's a tremendous negative shock, a very, very terrible shock."

Economists polled by Reuters forecast the official government report to show last month's unemployment rate was 16% and that more than 20 million jobs were lost. But economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago are estimating that the true rate could be between 25.1% and 34.6%.

Hassett said he had initially expected the rate would hit 20% in June but after 30 million people filed for jobless benefits last month he began to anticipate a higher rate in April.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((lisa.lambert@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8328; Reuters Messaging: lisa.lambert.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular