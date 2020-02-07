US Markets

White House adviser: Xi told Trump that China will meet trade targets despite virus

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump that China would still meet its Phase 1 trade deal purchasing targets despite delays linked to the coronavirus, White House adviser Larry Kudlow told Bloomberg Television on Friday.

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump that China would still meet its Phase 1 trade deal purchasing targets despite delays linked to the coronavirus, White House adviser Larry Kudlow told Bloomberg Television on Friday. Kudlow, who spoke following a phone call between the two top leaders earlier on Friday, said there was no tension between the the United States and China over the handling of the fast-moving virus outbreak. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; writing by Susan Heavey) ((202-898-8300; Reuters Messaging: susan.heavey.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CHINA HEALTH/TRUMP TRADE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

Market Is Conducive to Long Volatility Positions: JPMorgan

Nikos Panigirtzoglou, global market strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co., discusses his outlook for markets and where he’s seeing opportunity. He speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe.”

3 hours ago
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular