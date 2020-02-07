White House adviser: Xi told Trump that China will meet trade targets despite virus

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump that China would still meet its Phase 1 trade deal purchasing targets despite delays linked to the coronavirus, White House adviser Larry Kudlow told Bloomberg Television on Friday. Kudlow, who spoke following a phone call between the two top leaders earlier on Friday, said there was no tension between the the United States and China over the handling of the fast-moving virus outbreak. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; writing by Susan Heavey) ((202-898-8300; Reuters Messaging: susan.heavey.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CHINA HEALTH/TRUMP TRADE

