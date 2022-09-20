US Markets

White House: Biden reiterated basic commitments on Taiwan

Trevor Hunnicutt Reuters
Steve Holland Reuters
President Joe Biden reiterated basic commitments on Taiwan in a recent interview in which he said the United States would defend the self-ruled island from attack from China, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

Biden had stirred controversy with his comments in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes."

