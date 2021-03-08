White House: "aware of" Russia disinformation related to COVID vaccine

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday that President Joe Biden's administration was monitoring efforts tied to Russia's intelligence services undermining the Moderna and Pfizer coronavirus vaccines.

"We are aware of it, we are monitoring it and we are taking steps to address," Psaki said at a news briefing.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle)

