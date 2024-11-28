News & Insights

White Gold Corp. Expands into Critical Minerals

November 28, 2024 — 09:38 am EST

White Gold (TSE:WGO) has released an update.

White Gold Corp. is expanding its portfolio to include critical minerals such as copper and molybdenum, alongside its successful gold exploration projects in the Yukon. The company is exploring strategies to unlock further value from these resources in a geologically rich and underexplored area. With significant gold resources already identified, White Gold Corp. is poised to take advantage of the region’s untapped potential.

