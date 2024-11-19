News & Insights

White Gold Corp. Boosts Yukon Gold Resource

November 19, 2024 — 07:43 am EST

White Gold (TSE:WGO) has released an update.

White Gold Corp. has announced a significant increase in mineral resources at its flagship White Gold project in Yukon, Canada, with 1,203,000 ounces of gold now indicated and 1,116,600 ounces inferred. The project, boasting one of Canada’s highest-grade open pit gold resources, shows promising potential for further expansion and discovery. Strategic partners like Agnico Eagle Mines and Kinross Gold support the company’s exploration efforts in this emerging Canadian mining camp.

