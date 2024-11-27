White Energy’s AGM Approves Key Constitutional Changes

White Energy Company Limited (AU:WEC) has released an update.
White Energy Company Limited has announced that all resolutions, including a special resolution to amend the company’s constitution, were passed at its Annual General Meeting. The changes reflect ongoing corporate governance enhancements. This move is likely to interest investors monitoring corporate governance trends in the energy sector.
