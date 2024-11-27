White Energy Shifts Focus to Mineral Exploration and Innovation

White Energy Company Limited (AU:WEC) has released an update.

White Energy Company Limited is shifting focus after concluding litigation, as it explores coal briquetting opportunities in South Africa and expands mineral exploration in Australia, particularly in base metals like copper. The company is actively working on multiple projects across several Australian states, with encouraging early results. Shareholders are assured of continued efforts to enhance company value through innovative technologies and exploration activities.

