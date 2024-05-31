White Energy Secures Funds for Exploration

White Energy Company Limited (AU:WEC) has released an update.

White Energy Company Limited successfully closed its renounceable pro rata entitlement offer, raising $3,429,957.64 before costs, with the issuance of 85,748,941 new fully paid ordinary shares. The funds are earmarked for advanced mineral exploration in Queensland, South Australia, and the Northern Territory, as well as for general corporate purposes and working capital. Share trading from the entitlement offer is expected to begin on June 6, 2024, with the company expressing gratitude to shareholders for their participation.

