White Energy Prepares for 2024 AGM with Key Documents

October 21, 2024 — 06:18 pm EDT

White Energy Company Limited (AU:WEC) has released an update.

White Energy Company Limited has released key documents for its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the AGM Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form. These documents provide essential information for shareholders ahead of the company’s strategic discussions and decisions. With its dual listing on ASX and OTC, White Energy remains a point of interest for investors keen on energy sector developments.

