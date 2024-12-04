White Energy Issues New Unquoted Options for 2027

White Energy Company Limited (AU:WEC) has released an update.

White Energy Company Limited has announced the issuance of 5.4 million new unquoted options set to expire in June 2027, priced at $0.04 each. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme, reflecting the company’s strategy to motivate and retain its workforce. Investors may see this as a sign of White Energy’s commitment to long-term growth and talent retention.

