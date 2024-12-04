News & Insights

Stocks

White Energy Issues New Unquoted Options for 2027

December 04, 2024 — 12:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

White Energy Company Limited (AU:WEC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

White Energy Company Limited has announced the issuance of 5.4 million new unquoted options set to expire in June 2027, priced at $0.04 each. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme, reflecting the company’s strategy to motivate and retain its workforce. Investors may see this as a sign of White Energy’s commitment to long-term growth and talent retention.

For further insights into AU:WEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WECFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.