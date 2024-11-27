White Energy Company Reports AGM Success and Leadership Continuity

White Energy Company Limited (AU:WEC) has released an update.
White Energy Company Limited announced that all resolutions were passed at its Annual General Meeting, with significant support for the remuneration report. Notably, non-executive director Vincent O’Rourke will remain until the end of the financial year while the company searches for a new director. This decision underscores the company’s commitment to maintaining strong leadership during a transitional period.
