White Cliff Minerals Secures Strong Shareholder Support

November 29, 2024 — 02:27 am EST

White Cliff Minerals Limited (AU:WCN) has released an update.

White Cliff Minerals Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its recent Annual General Meeting. Shareholders voted in favor of key motions, including the re-election of a director and ratification of share placements. This outcome reflects strong investor support and positions the company well for future endeavors.

