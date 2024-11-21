News & Insights

White Cliff Minerals Initiates Trading Halt for New Acquisition

November 21, 2024 — 08:47 pm EST

White Cliff Minerals Limited (AU:WCN) has released an update.

White Cliff Minerals Limited has requested a trading halt of its securities on the ASX due to an impending announcement regarding the acquisition of a new copper project. The halt is intended to keep the market adequately informed and will remain in effect until November 26 or until the announcement is made. This move could potentially impact the company’s stock performance as investors anticipate the details of this acquisition.

