White Cliff Minerals Expands Canadian Copper Project

White Cliff Minerals Limited has expanded its Rae Copper-Silver Project in Nunavut, Canada by acquiring additional land, boosting its potential for district-scale copper discovery. The new acquisition increases the strike length of prospective sedimentary structures to over 72 kilometers and adds a 243 square kilometer area to the project. With recent fundraising, the company is well-positioned to begin drilling in the first quarter of 2025.

