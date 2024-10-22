News & Insights

Stocks

White Cliff Minerals Expands Canadian Copper Project

October 22, 2024 — 09:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

White Cliff Minerals Limited (AU:WCN) has released an update.

White Cliff Minerals Limited has expanded its Rae Copper-Silver Project in Nunavut, Canada by acquiring additional land, boosting its potential for district-scale copper discovery. The new acquisition increases the strike length of prospective sedimentary structures to over 72 kilometers and adds a 243 square kilometer area to the project. With recent fundraising, the company is well-positioned to begin drilling in the first quarter of 2025.

For further insights into AU:WCN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.