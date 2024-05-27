News & Insights

White Cliff Minerals Embarks on Nunavut Project Exploration

May 27, 2024 — 07:37 pm EDT

White Cliff Minerals Limited (AU:WCN) has released an update.

White Cliff Minerals Limited is set to launch its maiden field campaign at the Nunavut Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Northern Canada, exploring high-grade copper veins and sedimentary-hosted copper deposits. The project, still in the pre-discovery stage, has demonstrated potential through historic drilling and surface sampling, with some of the highest historic copper and silver assay results. The company is optimistic about the exploration upside and will provide updates on the aerial geophysical survey and ground reconnaissance works.

