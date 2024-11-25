News & Insights

Stocks

White Cliff Minerals Director Increases Stake Significantly

November 25, 2024 — 10:13 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

White Cliff Minerals Limited (AU:WCN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

White Cliff Minerals Limited has announced a significant increase in director Rod McIllree’s holdings, with the acquisition of 1,000,000 ordinary shares and 70,000,000 options, valued at $507,000. This move reflects a strategic enhancement of the director’s stake in the company, potentially influencing investor confidence and market dynamics.

For further insights into AU:WCN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.