White Cliff Minerals Director Increases Stake Significantly

White Cliff Minerals Limited (AU:WCN) has released an update.
White Cliff Minerals Limited has announced a significant increase in director Rod McIllree’s holdings, with the acquisition of 1,000,000 ordinary shares and 70,000,000 options, valued at $507,000. This move reflects a strategic enhancement of the director’s stake in the company, potentially influencing investor confidence and market dynamics.
