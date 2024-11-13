White Cliff Minerals Director Increases Shareholdings

White Cliff Minerals Limited (AU:WCN) has released an update.

White Cliff Minerals Limited has announced a change in director Daniel Smith’s interest, with the acquisition of 2 million ordinary shares for $36,000, raising his total holdings significantly. This on-market purchase highlights the director’s growing confidence in the company’s future performance. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it suggests potential positive outlooks for White Cliff Minerals.

