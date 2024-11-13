News & Insights

Stocks

White Cliff Minerals Director Increases Shareholdings

November 13, 2024 — 07:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

White Cliff Minerals Limited (AU:WCN) has released an update.

White Cliff Minerals Limited has announced a change in director Daniel Smith’s interest, with the acquisition of 2 million ordinary shares for $36,000, raising his total holdings significantly. This on-market purchase highlights the director’s growing confidence in the company’s future performance. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it suggests potential positive outlooks for White Cliff Minerals.

For further insights into AU:WCN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.