News & Insights

Stocks

White Cliff Minerals Director Increases Shareholdings

October 21, 2024 — 04:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

White Cliff Minerals Limited (AU:WCN) has released an update.

White Cliff Minerals Limited has announced a change in the stock holdings of Director Rod McIllree, who converted 35 million Class A Performance Rights into ordinary shares, bringing his total to over 101 million shares. This strategic move could signal confidence in the company’s future prospects and may interest investors watching the mineral sector.

For further insights into AU:WCN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.