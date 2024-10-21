White Cliff Minerals Director Increases Shareholdings

White Cliff Minerals Limited (AU:WCN) has released an update.

White Cliff Minerals Limited has announced a change in the stock holdings of Director Rod McIllree, who converted 35 million Class A Performance Rights into ordinary shares, bringing his total to over 101 million shares. This strategic move could signal confidence in the company’s future prospects and may interest investors watching the mineral sector.

