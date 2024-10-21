White Cliff Minerals Director Increases Shareholdings

White Cliff Minerals Limited (AU:WCN) has released an update.

White Cliff Minerals Limited has reported a shift in the holdings of Director Daniel Smith, who increased his stake through the conversion of performance rights and on-market purchases. This change involved acquiring additional ordinary shares and listed options, signaling Smith’s growing confidence in the company’s future prospects. Investors may find this move indicative of potential growth or strategic developments within White Cliff Minerals.

