White Cliff Minerals Director Increases Shareholding

November 27, 2024 — 04:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

White Cliff Minerals Limited (AU:WCN) has released an update.

White Cliff Minerals Limited announces a change in the director’s interest as Daniel Smith acquires an additional 1.5 million ordinary shares through an on-market purchase. This transaction, valued at $24,000, increases Smith’s holdings, reflecting his confidence in the company’s potential. Investors may find this move indicative of insider optimism about the company’s future prospects.

