White Cliff Minerals Director Increases Shareholding

White Cliff Minerals Limited (AU:WCN) has released an update.
White Cliff Minerals Limited announces a change in the director’s interest as Daniel Smith acquires an additional 1.5 million ordinary shares through an on-market purchase. This transaction, valued at $24,000, increases Smith’s holdings, reflecting his confidence in the company’s potential. Investors may find this move indicative of insider optimism about the company’s future prospects.
