White Cliff Minerals Director Increases Shareholding

White Cliff Minerals Limited announced a change in the interest of Director Daniel Smith, who acquired an additional 1,000,000 ordinary shares through an on-market purchase valued at $19,000. This acquisition increases Smith’s total holdings, showcasing his continued commitment to the company. Investors might find this move indicative of potential confidence in the company’s future performance.

