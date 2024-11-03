White Cliff Minerals Director Increases Shareholding

White Cliff Minerals Limited (AU:WCN) has released an update.

White Cliff Minerals Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Troy Whittaker acquiring 526,315 ordinary shares through an on-market purchase. This update could influence investor sentiment and stock performance, as such transactions often reflect a director’s confidence in the company’s growth prospects.

