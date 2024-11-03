News & Insights

Stocks

White Cliff Minerals Director Increases Shareholding

November 03, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

White Cliff Minerals Limited (AU:WCN) has released an update.

White Cliff Minerals Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Troy Whittaker acquiring 526,315 ordinary shares through an on-market purchase. This update could influence investor sentiment and stock performance, as such transactions often reflect a director’s confidence in the company’s growth prospects.

For further insights into AU:WCN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.